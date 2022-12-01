Dr. Robert Hagood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hagood, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hagood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University Tex Sw Med Center Parkland Hospital
Dr. Hagood works at
Locations
Texas Health Surgical Care8230 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-5432
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressive overall.
About Dr. Robert Hagood, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1851315550
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med Center Parkland Hospital
- University Tex Sw Med Center
- General Surgery
