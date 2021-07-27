See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Hartford, CT
Dr. Robert Hagberg, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
Dr. Robert Hagberg, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with Mass Gen Hosp|Stanford U Sch Med

Dr. Hagberg works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 919, Hartford, CT 06106 (860) 696-5520

  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Partial Lung Collapse
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr Hagberg is a true professional. He took over an hour to review all my test results and the surgical repair necessary . Then encouraged me to get a second opinion. Which I did with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Mn. They confirmed everything that Dr Hagberg recommended. I then had the SAVR procedure a month ago with Dr Hagberg and I am healing up just fine. His PA Rose is also outstanding and she did the post op review and was so thorough and knowledgeable. You cannot go wrong with this team.
    Fred page — Jul 27, 2021
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    English
    1356333439
    Residency
    Mass Gen Hosp|Stanford U Sch Med
    Dr. Robert Hagberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hagberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hagberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hagberg works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT.

    Dr. Hagberg has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

