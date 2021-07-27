Overview

Dr. Robert Hagberg, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with Mass Gen Hosp|Stanford U Sch Med



Dr. Hagberg works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.