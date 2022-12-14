See All Neurosurgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Robert Hagan, MD

Peripheral Nerve Surgery
3.5 (70)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Hagan, MD is a Peripheral Nerve Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Peripheral Nerve Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Hagan works at Blue Tail Medical Group in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Tail Medical Group
    12855 N 40 Dr Ste 380, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 434-7784
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Avulsion Fracture
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Avulsion Fracture
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repetitive Strain Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Hagan, MD

    Specialties
    • Peripheral Nerve Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558303511
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
