Dr. Robert Hagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hagan, MD is a Peripheral Nerve Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Peripheral Nerve Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Blue Tail Medical Group12855 N 40 Dr Ste 380, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 434-7784Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hagan is AMAZING!! I feel so blessed to have been referred to him by one of my best friends. He not only found what was causing my pain, he corrected it with a surgery. I did NOT see him for my first TOS surgery 3yrs ago. But after having the same pain and problems/symptoms again, and being basically blown off by my previous surgeon at Barnes, he LISTENED and solved my problem/pain. Not to mention, he LISTENS and is SOOO KIND! Forever grateful!!!
About Dr. Robert Hagan, MD
- Peripheral Nerve Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1558303511
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagan.
