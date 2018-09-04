See All Dermatologists in Bangor, ME
Dermatology
48 years of experience
Dr. Robert Haeberlein Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Haeberlein Jr works at Robert W Haeberlein MD in Bangor, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Robert W Haeberlein Jr MD PA
    Robert W Haeberlein Jr MD PA
700 Mount Hope Ave Ste 601, Bangor, ME 04401
(207) 942-4653

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Aetna
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Sep 04, 2018
    I have visited Dr. Haberline a few times over the past 20 years for skin tag Issues and removal. He is always informative and efficient in providing the very best quality service with excellent results. I sure hope he out lives me !
    Larry Booker in Brewer, ME — Sep 04, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Haeberlein Jr, MD

    Dermatology
    48 years of experience
    English
    1104919901
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Dermatology
