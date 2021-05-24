Dr. Robert Hacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hacker, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Hacker, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They completed their fellowship with UPMC - Presbyterian
Dr. Hacker works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group12266 De Paul Dr Ste 305, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 770-0991Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hacker?
Fantastic doctor. Very caring and goes above and beyond. I felt very safe in his care. I would recommend him to anybody
About Dr. Robert Hacker, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1295985554
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- North Shore University Hospital
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hacker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hacker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hacker works at
Dr. Hacker has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.