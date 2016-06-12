Dr. Robert Habig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Habig, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Habig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Riverview Health.
Locations
Westfield Premier Physicians15229 WESTFIELD BLVD, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 867-1101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, very thorough!
About Dr. Robert Habig, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Habig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habig.
