Overview

Dr. Robert Haber, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Haber works at Haber Dermatology in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.