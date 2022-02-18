See All Dermatologists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Robert Haber, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Haber, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Haber works at Haber Dermatology in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Dermatology & Surgery Center Inc.
    26949 Chagrin Blvd Ste 300, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 932-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Acne
Hair Loss

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 18, 2022
    I have, unfortunately, been to a lot of dermatologists and Dr Haber is by far the best. I feel completely comfortable with his diagnosis and how he addresses anything he finds. He is highly skilled with a knife. I scar extremely easily, and through numerous procedures he has kept that to an absolute minimum.
    — Feb 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Haber, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346233160
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stough Clinic
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Haber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haber has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Haber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

