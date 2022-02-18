Dr. Robert Haber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Haber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Haber, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Haber works at
Locations
Cleveland Dermatology & Surgery Center Inc.26949 Chagrin Blvd Ste 300, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 932-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have, unfortunately, been to a lot of dermatologists and Dr Haber is by far the best. I feel completely comfortable with his diagnosis and how he addresses anything he finds. He is highly skilled with a knife. I scar extremely easily, and through numerous procedures he has kept that to an absolute minimum.
About Dr. Robert Haber, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1346233160
Education & Certifications
- Stough Clinic
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albany Med Coll
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haber has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Haber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.