Dr. Habbestad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Habbestad, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Habbestad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Montclair, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.
Dr. Habbestad works at
Locations
Diversified Laboratory Services Inc9655 Monte Vista Ave Ste 403, Montclair, CA 91763 Directions (909) 621-7321
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional Visit. Short and to the point. Dr. Habbestad is an expert.
About Dr. Robert Habbestad, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1841332053
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habbestad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habbestad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habbestad works at
Dr. Habbestad has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habbestad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Habbestad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habbestad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habbestad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habbestad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.