Dr. Robert Habbestad, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2 (17)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Habbestad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Montclair, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.

Dr. Habbestad works at Diversified Laboratory Services Inc in Montclair, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Diversified Laboratory Services Inc
    9655 Monte Vista Ave Ste 403, Montclair, CA 91763 (909) 621-7321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Casa Colina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Turbinates
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Enlarged Turbinates
Sinusitis
Tinnitus

Enlarged Turbinates
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Acute Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Laryngitis
Nosebleed
Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Deafness
Dysphagia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cough
Deviated Septum
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Dizziness
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Headache
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sleep Apnea
TMJ
Tonsillitis
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 25, 2021
    Very Professional Visit. Short and to the point. Dr. Habbestad is an expert.
    Arie Carmelli — Sep 25, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Habbestad, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1841332053
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Habbestad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habbestad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habbestad works at Diversified Laboratory Services Inc in Montclair, CA. View the full address on Dr. Habbestad’s profile.

    Dr. Habbestad has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habbestad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Habbestad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habbestad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habbestad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habbestad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

