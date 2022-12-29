See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Guida, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Guida, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (434)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Guida, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Guida works at Robert A Guida MD in New York, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert A Guida MD
    1175 Park Ave # 1-B, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 235-1381
  2. 2
    Robert A. Guida MD
    3770 Richmond Ave # 1B, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 235-1381

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Aging Face
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
CO2 Laser Treatment for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Re-Operative Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Locals (any local)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 434 ratings
    Patient Ratings (434)
    5 Star
    (421)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Guida?

    Dec 29, 2022
    Being a surgeon myself I know how to “select” one. Dr Guida’s approach to his patients from his shared decision making during consultation to his extraordinary surgical skills is what every surgeon should strive for. The care I received from Dr Guida and his entire staff was superb! The cosmetic outcome was even better than I hoped for!!! Dr Guida is truly a surgeon’s surgeon….he’s the very best in his field.
    Vince — Dec 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Guida, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Guida, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Guida to family and friends

    Dr. Guida's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Guida

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Guida, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Guida, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386702033
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Graduate Hospital University Penn|Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lankenau Hospital|Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Guida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guida has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    434 patients have reviewed Dr. Guida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Guida, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.