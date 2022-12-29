Dr. Robert Guida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Guida, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Guida works at
Locations
-
1
Robert A Guida MD1175 Park Ave # 1-B, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 235-1381
-
2
Robert A. Guida MD3770 Richmond Ave # 1B, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (212) 235-1381
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Locals (any local)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Being a surgeon myself I know how to “select” one. Dr Guida’s approach to his patients from his shared decision making during consultation to his extraordinary surgical skills is what every surgeon should strive for. The care I received from Dr Guida and his entire staff was superb! The cosmetic outcome was even better than I hoped for!!! Dr Guida is truly a surgeon’s surgeon….he’s the very best in his field.
About Dr. Robert Guida, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1386702033
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Graduate Hospital University Penn|Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
- Lankenau Hospital|Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Hahnemann University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guida has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guida accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
434 patients have reviewed Dr. Guida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guida.
