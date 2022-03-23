Dr. Grunsten has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Grunsten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Grunsten, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Grunsten works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeview Plastic Surgery LLC3000 N Halsted St Ste 407, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7137
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grunsten?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Grunsten for about 5 years. He’s very helpful, compassionate, and answers all my questions. I feel very comfortable with him and in his care.
About Dr. Robert Grunsten, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1740393313
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital
- Michale Reese Hosp
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Nortwestern University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grunsten accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grunsten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grunsten works at
Dr. Grunsten has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grunsten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunsten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunsten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grunsten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grunsten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.