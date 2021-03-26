Overview

Dr. Robert Grumbach, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Grumbach works at South Carolina OB/GYN Associates in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.