Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Grossman, MD
Dr. Robert Grossman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Ek Mental Health Counseling Pllc925 Park Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 828-9858
Dr Grossman has been my doctor for almost 20 years. He is the best there is. He listens and explains everything. He is an expert in the field and I only trust his opinion. I couldn’t live without him.
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225247539
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Grossman speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
