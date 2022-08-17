Overview

Dr. Robert Grossman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grossman works at Grossman & Grossman, MDs in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.