Dr. Robert Grossman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Robert Grossman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Grossman works at Grossman & Grossman, MDs in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grossman and Grossman Mds
    558 N Ventu Park Rd Ste A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-6647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Wow, what a fantastic OBGYN doctor. Dr. Grossman is incredibly knowledgeable and took great care of me and my baby. He was able to identify right away there was a problem and ordered an emergency Caesarian section. My baby Mia is now healthy and home and I don't know if she would have been if I was working with a less experienced doctor. Thank you Dr. Grossman!
    Jennifer Z — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Grossman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1053462606
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    • Cedars Sinai medical center|University Of Tn College Of Med
    • LAC/ USC|Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
    • University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine
