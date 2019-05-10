Overview

Dr. Robert Grossi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Grossi works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.