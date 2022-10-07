Overview

Dr. Robert Gross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Gross works at Cornea Consultants Of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.