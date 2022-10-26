Dr. Robert Groat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Groat, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Groat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Robert L. Groat M.d. P.A.1317 N Elm St Ste 4, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 378-1442Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Groat?
Dr. Robert Groat & Staff have continued to be Professional From Staff Friendliness, Appointment Scheduling & I have given Groat Eye Care a Five Star. Thanks Always Dr. Groat.
About Dr. Robert Groat, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1033135108
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital Wash University School Med
- Duke University Med Center
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Groat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.