Dr. Robert Groat, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Groat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Groat works at Groat Eyecare Associates, P.A. in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert L. Groat M.d. P.A.
    1317 N Elm St Ste 4, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 378-1442
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Cataract
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr. Robert Groat & Staff have continued to be Professional From Staff Friendliness, Appointment Scheduling & I have given Groat Eye Care a Five Star. Thanks Always Dr. Groat.
    Patricia Robinson — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Groat, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033135108
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Hospital Wash University School Med
    Internship
    • Duke University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
