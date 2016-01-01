Overview

Dr. Robert Grissom, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grissom works at Louisiana Urology LLC in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Zachary, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Spermatocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.