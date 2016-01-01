Dr. Robert Grissom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grissom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Grissom, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Grissom, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Grissom works at
Locations
-
1
Louisiana Urology LLC8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 766-8100
-
2
Zachary Office6110 Main St Ste C, Zachary, LA 70791 Directions (225) 766-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Grissom, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1457388639
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Louisiana State University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grissom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grissom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grissom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grissom has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Spermatocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grissom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Grissom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grissom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grissom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grissom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.