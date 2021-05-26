Dr. Griggs Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Griggs Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Griggs Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Dr. Griggs Jr works at
Locations
Herzberg & Griggs30 Merrick Ave Ste 103, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 794-4422Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3667Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griggs Jr?
I have been a patient of Dr. Griggs since about 33...45 currently. I was sent to him as a 2nd opinion/ specialist due to my uniquely designed body. I have one kidney and had many fibroids surrounding the one kidney... Dr. Griggs performed my Surgery in 11/2019, Thanksgiving was around the corner I was feeling some discomfort Dr. Griggs was willing to meet me at the hospital(Thanksgiving day) I knew it was pain and my imagination so I told him we can wait until the next day. He met me the next day and confirmed that all was well. I am pleased to have a Doctor that understands my anxiety and does not judge me for all my medical training (Google searching ??) but simply addresses my concerns 1 by 1. I highly recommend to anyone who is looking for a new doctor, or a 2nd opinion.
About Dr. Robert Griggs Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144324427
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griggs Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griggs Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griggs Jr has seen patients for Pap Smear, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griggs Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Griggs Jr speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Griggs Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griggs Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griggs Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griggs Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.