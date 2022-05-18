Overview

Dr. Robert Griffith III, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Griffith III works at Robert C. Griffith, MD in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.