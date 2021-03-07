Overview

Dr. Robert Griffin Jr, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Griffin Jr works at Century Physicians of Reading LLC in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.