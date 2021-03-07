Dr. Robert Griffin Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Griffin Jr, DO
Dr. Robert Griffin Jr, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Century Physicians of Reading LLC2760 Century Blvd, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 375-4251
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Best Doctor I have ever gone to. He is very compassionate and understanding of my pain and medical issues. During my appointment has answered all my questions and concerns about my health. His MA is very kind and helpful. Will like to recommend this Rheumatologist to everyone.
About Dr. Robert Griffin Jr, DO
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1528064318
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Griffin Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin Jr has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.