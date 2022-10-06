Dr. Robert Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Griffin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Griffin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Griffin works at
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2944Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hss Hudson Yards31 Hudson Yards Fl 10, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 774-2944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor-- listens well and the procedure he did cured my back pain.
About Dr. Robert Griffin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1326243858
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.