Dr. Robert Greiner, DO
Dr. Robert Greiner, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.
Greiner Orthopedics19201 E Valley View Pkwy Ste C, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 317-5070Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
I70 Community Hospital105 E Hospital Dr Bldg B, Sweet Springs, MO 65351 Directions (816) 317-5070
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Griener and his nurse, Kara handled my ACL surgery with such professionalism and pleasantries, it was such a stress-free process!! Kara made herself available day and night for any questions or challenges I faced and was always willing to help me through them!! I am a patient for life!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1295885853
- St. Mary's Medical Center Of Blue Springs
- Medical Center of Independence
- University Of Health Sciences
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
Dr. Greiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greiner works at
Dr. Greiner has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Greiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.