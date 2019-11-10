See All Family Doctors in West Palm Beach, FL
Overview

Dr. Robert Greer V, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Greer V works at Robert C. Greer Iv D.o. P.A. in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert C. Greer Iv D.o. P.A.
    624 Us Highway 1, West Palm Beach, FL 33403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 844-2464

    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 10, 2019
    Great! I love this office and the doctors. This is not meant to be a specialist office. They are the family doctors office for regular healthcare. I have been a patient for almost 20 years and hopefully for many more to come. MP
    Mary — Nov 10, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Greer V, DO

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1134483282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

