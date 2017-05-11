See All Podiatric Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Robert Greenhagen, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Greenhagen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Greenhagen works at Foot and Ankle Center Of Nebraska in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA, La Vista, NE and Ankeny, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot Health Center
    7337 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 574-6880
  2. 2
    Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska and Iowa - Council Bluffs
    411 E Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-7575
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Foot and Ankle Center of Nebaska - Grover
    5030 Grover St, Omaha, NE 68106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-7575
  4. 4
    Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska - La Vista
    8027 S 83rd Ave, La Vista, NE 68128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-7575
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    Foot and Ankle Center of Iowa-Ankeny
    3720 N Ankeny Blvd Ste 103, Ankeny, IA 50023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 639-3775
  6. 6
    Robert M. Greenhagen Dpm
    9006 Ohio St Ste 1, Omaha, NE 68134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 391-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • Methodist Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gangrenous Disorder Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Macrodactyly of the Foot Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Infections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 11, 2017
    Helped with settlement with injury. Successful.
    Omaha, NE — May 11, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Greenhagen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649433848
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bako Podiatric Pathology Services
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • Briar Cliff University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Greenhagen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenhagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenhagen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenhagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenhagen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenhagen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenhagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenhagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

