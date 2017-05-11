Dr. Robert Greenhagen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenhagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Greenhagen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Greenhagen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Greenhagen works at
Locations
1
Foot Health Center7337 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (515) 574-6880
2
Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska and Iowa - Council Bluffs411 E Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 391-7575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Foot and Ankle Center of Nebaska - Grover5030 Grover St, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 391-7575
4
Foot and Ankle Center of Nebraska - La Vista8027 S 83rd Ave, La Vista, NE 68128 Directions (402) 391-7575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
5
Foot and Ankle Center of Iowa-Ankeny3720 N Ankeny Blvd Ste 103, Ankeny, IA 50023 Directions (515) 639-3775
6
Robert M. Greenhagen Dpm9006 Ohio St Ste 1, Omaha, NE 68134 Directions (402) 391-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Methodist Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Helped with settlement with injury. Successful.
About Dr. Robert Greenhagen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bako Podiatric Pathology Services
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- Briar Cliff University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenhagen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenhagen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenhagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenhagen works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenhagen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenhagen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenhagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenhagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.