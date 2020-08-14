Overview

Dr. Robert Greenfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Greenfield works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Covington, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.