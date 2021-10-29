Dr. Robert Greenblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Greenblum, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Greenblum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Greenblum works at
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Back Institute15-01 Broadway Ste 20, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 794-6008
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenblum?
Very professional Dr. Definitely recommended
About Dr. Robert Greenblum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073575551
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenblum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenblum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenblum works at
Dr. Greenblum has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenblum speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.