Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD

Behavioral Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Associates in Health and Medicine in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associates in Health and Medicine
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 891-5836

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Oct 11, 2020
Dr. Greenberg is so down to earth and super competent. He is up on the latest research and modified my medication, prescribed by a previous psychiatrist, because recent studies indicate it can cause a heart abnormality. The visit was my first and was not rushed and he was respectful and caring. I recommend him highly.
S.S — Oct 11, 2020
About Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD

Specialties
  • Behavioral Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912079070
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital
Internship
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital
Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Board Certifications
  • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greenberg works at Associates in Health and Medicine in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

