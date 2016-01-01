See All Dermatologists in Livermore, CA
Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD

Dermatology
3 (32)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD is a dermatologist in Livermore, CA. Dr. Greenberg completed a residency at Ucsf Sch Med. He currently practices at Golden State Dermatology and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Greenberg is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden State Dermatology
    1074 Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA 94550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 443-0980

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Psoriasis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Psoriasis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1639195316
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ucsf Sch Med
Internship
  • UCLA Sch Med
Medical Education
  • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(13)
