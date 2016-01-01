Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD is a dermatologist in Livermore, CA. Dr. Greenberg completed a residency at Ucsf Sch Med. He currently practices at Golden State Dermatology and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Greenberg is board certified in Dermatology.
Golden State Dermatology1074 Murrieta Blvd, Livermore, CA 94550 Directions (925) 443-0980
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Ucsf Sch Med
- UCLA Sch Med
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Dermatology
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenberg speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.