Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Dr. Robert A Greenberg MD in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Robert A Greenberg MD
    6628 NW 9th Blvd Ste 3, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 331-1155
  2. 2
    The Behavioral Health Center At North Florida Regional Medical Center
    6500 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 333-4000
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568445997
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg works at Dr. Robert A Greenberg MD in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

