Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD
Dr. Robert Greenberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Robert A Greenberg MD6628 NW 9th Blvd Ste 3, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-1155
The Behavioral Health Center At North Florida Regional Medical Center6500 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 333-4000Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.