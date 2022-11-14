Dr. Robert Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Greco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Img Robert M Greco MD Laboratory48 Tunnel Rd Ste 204, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-0200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I live in Florida and have recently purchased a home in Pottsville to become a "reverse snow bird". It was important to me to find a quality doctor that I could relate to in the Pottsville area. I researched and tried a few doctors and, frankly, was not impressed until I found Dr. Greco. In addition to his broad experience in internal medicine and cardiology, he also specializes in sleep disorders. Without question, Dr. Greco and his staff are the finest I've ever encountered anywhere. I am so impressed with how thorough, professional, engaging and caring Dr. Greco is. He is so "down to earth" and relatable. He recommended that I discontinue a medication prescribed by my Florida doctor and I can't believe how much better I feel. The office staff is professional, friendly and attentive. I am so impressed with this doctor and his staff, I truly wish I could take them to Florida with me. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Greco to anyone He is a rare gem!
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295706349
- Geisinger Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Penn St
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.