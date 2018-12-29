Dr. Robert Grayson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grayson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Grayson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Grayson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Grayson works at
Locations
Southwest Contemporary Women's Care6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 215, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 820-6657Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Southwest Contemporary Women's Care16611 S 40th St Ste 180, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 222-0699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Southwest Contemporary Women's Care2550 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 109, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 505-4475
Southwest Contemporary Womens Care2545 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 505-4258
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grayson is the best of the best. Very professional, and personable. I have been seeing him for years and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Grayson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1649234279
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grayson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grayson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grayson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grayson works at
Dr. Grayson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grayson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grayson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grayson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grayson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grayson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.