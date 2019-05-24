Dr. Robert Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Gray, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
-
1
Glenbrook Hospital2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 503-4683
-
2
North Shore Orthopaedic Institute920 Milwaukee Ave Ste 2100, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 Directions (847) 866-7846
-
3
NorthShore University HealthSystem9600 Gross Point Rd # 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 866-7846
-
4
NorthShore University HealthSystem9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 866-7846Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
Dr. Gray and his assistant Michele are best in class! This is what you look for in a surgeon and their staff. Responsive and caring. This is the absolute best hand surgeon in the area.....do your research and read reviews. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!
About Dr. Robert Gray, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1447407655
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Rush University Medical Center
- Brown University School of Medicine
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.