Dr. Robert Grant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Grant, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Grant works at
Locations
-
1
Manhattan - 525 East 68th Street Office525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 305-3103
-
2
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave Ste 601, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3103
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
Dr Grant did my reconstruction after breast cancer in 2016, he was so helpful and made me feel comfortable. It was a very traumatic experience and not an easy time period for me, I felt supported with my reconstruction. I want to actually look into having another plastic surgery with him or his team.
About Dr. Robert Grant, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619996360
Education & Certifications
- New York University Bellevue Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
