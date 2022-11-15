Dr. Robert Grana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Grana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Grana, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Hialeah Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Hialeah Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grana listens to his patients. He is never in a hurry and he makes you feel at ease. He explains in understandable language and is a pleasure to see.
About Dr. Robert Grana, MD
- Clinical Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1528232279
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Fla.
- Internal Medicine, Hospital de la Concepcion, San Germán, Puerto Rico
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grana works at
Dr. Grana speaks Spanish.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Grana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grana.
