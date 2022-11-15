See All Cardiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Robert Grana, MD

Clinical Cardiology
Dr. Robert Grana, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Hialeah Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Grana works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL.

    Baptist Health Medical Group
    7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Angina
Aortic Stenosis
Arrhythmias
Angina
Aortic Stenosis
Arrhythmias

Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms) Chevron Icon

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 98 ratings
Patient Ratings (98)
5 Star
(80)
4 Star
(15)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 15, 2022
Dr Grana listens to his patients. He is never in a hurry and he makes you feel at ease. He explains in understandable language and is a pleasure to see.
Maky — Nov 15, 2022
About Dr. Robert Grana, MD

  • Clinical Cardiology
  • English, Spanish
  • 1528232279
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Fla.
  • Internal Medicine, Hospital de la Concepcion, San Germán, Puerto Rico
  • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
