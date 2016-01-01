See All Pediatricians in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Robert Gramenz, DO

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Robert Gramenz, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Gramenz works at Group Health Tacoma Sth Med Ctr in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Group Health Tacoma South Medical Center
    9505 S Steele St, Tacoma, WA 98444

Wellness Examination
Hearing Screening
Hydrocele
Hydrocele

3.7
Based on 3 ratings


  • Pediatrics
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1831246263
  • Mich St U Affil Hosp|Waterville Osteo Hosp
  • Grand Rapids Osteo Hosp
  • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
  • St. Francis Hospital
  • St. Clare Hospital

Dr. Robert Gramenz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gramenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gramenz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gramenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gramenz works at Group Health Tacoma Sth Med Ctr in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gramenz’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gramenz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gramenz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gramenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gramenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

