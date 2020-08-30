Dr. Robert Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Graham, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Graham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Locations
Mayo Clinic5881 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Graham is very knowledgeable and professional. I was particularly impressed by the way he treated his staff. I wore thick glasses since I was six. Getting my cataracts removed and lens implanted was the greatest gift in my life. Don't wear any glasses at all now.
About Dr. Robert Graham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1841264371
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital
- U Co/U Hosp
- St Joseph Medical Center
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Migraine, Cataract Removal Surgery and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
