Dr. Robert Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Graham, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Graham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Dr. Graham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert O Graham Mdsc711 W North Ave Ste 206, Chicago, IL 60610 Directions (773) 774-5151
- 2 7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 369, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 774-5588
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graham?
Dr. Graham treated my elderly mother for many years and performed two glaucoma surgical procedures that helped her retain vision until the age of 91. I’m 67 and have been a patient of Dr. Graham for about 20 years. Dr. Graham has an efficient and friendly staff who go beyond the call of their professional duties to care for each and every patient.???? A true Pioneer in the Lincoln Park community, I wish him many more years of professional success.
About Dr. Robert Graham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629015490
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.