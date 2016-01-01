See All Hematologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Robert Graham, MD

Hematology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Graham, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee School of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Graham works at Tennessee Oncology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Cardiac and Vascular Associates PC
    1032 McCallie Ave Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 752-5004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer

Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Acute Leukemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Back Pain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Erythropoietin Test
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Disease
Hemophilia
Hernia
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Low Back Pain
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Mycosis Fungoides
Myeloma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancytopenia
Pneumonia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Shortness of Breath
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Astrocytoma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cellulitis
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
Hemophilia A
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngeal
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Graham, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1306068135
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • University of Virginia
    • University of Tennessee School of Medicine
    • Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graham works at Tennessee Oncology in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Graham’s profile.

    Dr. Graham has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

