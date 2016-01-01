See All Plastic Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Robert Grafton, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Grafton, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Grafton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine.

Dr. Grafton works at Adjusting To Health LLC in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Flint, MI and Wixom, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
6 (28)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adjusting To Health LLC
    555 Barclay Cir Ste 140, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 689-9412
  2. 2
    2222 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 695-8011
  3. 3
    28345 Beck Rd Ste 311, Wixom, MI 48393 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Restylane® Injections
Acne
Restylane® Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grafton?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Grafton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Grafton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grafton to family and friends

    Dr. Grafton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grafton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Grafton, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Grafton, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215127139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Microscopic Hand Surgery In Louisville, Kentucky
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Grafton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grafton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grafton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grafton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grafton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grafton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grafton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grafton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Grafton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.