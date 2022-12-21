Dr. Robert Gorsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gorsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Gorsen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Locations
Robert M. Gorsen M.d. Phd. PC3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 211, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 573-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've only had one office visit so far, but I agree with the relevant answers others gave above. He is professional but understanding, good bedside manner, gave good explanations and showed me the MRI films that helped me understand better. I now need to see his counterpart doctor, Dr. Christopher Silveri at Fair Oaks Fairfax VA for consult. They both would be doing the surgery if that is what is needed.
About Dr. Robert Gorsen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285851303
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorsen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorsen speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.