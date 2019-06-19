Overview

Dr. Robert Gordon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Gordon works at GORDON ROBERT M MD OFFICE in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.