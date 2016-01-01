See All Allergists & Immunologists in Greensburg, PA
Dr. Robert Gorby, MD

Allergy & Asthma
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Gorby, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gorby works at WESTMORELAND HEAD & NECK SURGERY in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Westmoreland Allergy & Asthma
    540 South St Ste 302, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 830-8517
    Westmoreland Allergy & Asthma Associates PC
    534 W Otterman St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 830-8517

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Frick Hospital
  • Indiana Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Nasopharyngitis
Patch Testing
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Gorby, MD

    • Allergy & Asthma
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205836640
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldrns Hospital
    Internship
    • Presbyterian University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Gorby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorby works at WESTMORELAND HEAD & NECK SURGERY in Greensburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gorby’s profile.

    Dr. Gorby has seen patients for Hives and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

