Dr. Robert Goodman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Christus Saint Michael Health System and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic740 Jordan St, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 424-9240
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Dr. Goodman is extremely knowledgeable. He is thorough, patient, and understanding that you are in pain and discomfort. He listens and explains what is happening. He maps out a plan to resolve your situation. His approach with me has been timely and appreciated. His staff is friendly and makes you feel welcome. I drive two hours each way to ask this man to treat me. More than just an wonderful MD, he cares!!!
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1235111907
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Sci
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisana State Univ
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
