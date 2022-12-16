Dr. Robert Goodin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Goodin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Goodin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Physicians' Medical Center.
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 897-1794
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goodin replaced my knee. Surgery, pre-op and post-op went smoothly.
About Dr. Robert Goodin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912998485
Education & Certifications
- IN University MC
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Washington and Lee University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goodin speaks Spanish.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodin.
