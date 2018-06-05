Overview

Dr. Roberto Goo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Goo works at Oakland Gastroenterology Associates PC in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.