Dr. Robert Golub, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Golub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Middlesex Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Golub works at
Locations
Consulting Cardiologists1062 Barnes Rd Ste 300, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-9831
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Golub has given me the very best care I could ever experience! He gave me all the facts I needed to make the correct decisions regarding my current and future health and assuring me he’s only a phone call away if I need him!
About Dr. Robert Golub, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851395651
Education & Certifications
- The Miriam Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golub has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golub has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golub speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Golub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golub.
