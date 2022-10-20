Overview

Dr. Robert Golub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Middlesex Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Golub works at Consulting Cardiologists in Wallingford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.