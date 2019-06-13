Overview

Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Levittown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at Gastroenterologists Ltd in Levittown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.