Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD
Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Healthtexas Provider Network-transplant Services Llp3410 Worth St Ste 950, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-2050
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 922-1790
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1851325229
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- General Surgery
