Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Goldstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Lake Health Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Rhythm Center36100 Euclid Ave Ste 400, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 602-6735
- TriPoint Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I am a producer on TV and suffer with AFIB. I have been to many doctors and my burden of my AFIb kept getting worse. Then my heart started to have pauses where the heart actually stopped and then the pauses got longer and then I started to pass out due to the length of the pauses and was rushed to Lake Hospital by ambulance as my heart just stopped. Then came Doctor Goldstein a AFIB specialist and his great staff to my rescue. First, Doctor Goldstein put in a Pacemaker to stop my heart from stopping and then adjusted my meds ... It has now been six weeks since my surgery and my burden of being in AFIB went from 75% of the time to 1 % and my heart has not stopped since his surgery. Doctor Goldstein is not just good. He is great and has a staff to match. Lets call his staff the A team.
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255350070
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- Cornell University Medical College
- Yeshiva University
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.