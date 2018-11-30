See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Johns Creek, GA
Gynecology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Goldman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Goldman works at Georgia Hormones in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Hormones PC
    10220 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-0077
  2. 2
    Georgia Hormones
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste A360, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-0077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Robert Goldman, MD

  • Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669488797
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Li Jewish Hospital
Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Undergraduate School
  • Rensselaer
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

